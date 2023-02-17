 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railtel shares gain 3% after winning order from Bangalore Metro

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

Railtel has been performing well this year, bagging three orders so far in 2023, excluding this order.

RailTel will continue to eye more such projects to enhance revenue stream, said CMD Sanjai Kumar

Shares of Railtel Corporation of India (Railtel) gained 3 percent after the company bagged two orders.

At 11:07am on Friday, shares of the company traded 1.7 percent higher at Rs 115.5 on the BSE. The stock had fallen by 10 percent in the past month and 17 percent in the past three months.

The company received work orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for IT network infrastructure worth Rs 27.07 crore, and a Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract worth Rs 6.22 crore per year for five years, extendable to ten years. The period of completion for the work is three months, and the payment will be made in three installments.

“Payment of 10 percent after submission of final design document and as built drawing, 70 percent on delivery of goods and 20 percent after issuance of work completion certificate,” the company said in a regulatory filing.