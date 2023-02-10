HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

Manas Chakravarty   •

Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ‘no landing’ as job report shows strength

The Fed Funds market is pricing in two more rate hikes of 25 basis points each, taking the target rate to 500-525 basis points
Dear Reader, All of us know that central bankers, especially the chief of the US Fed, have the power to move markets. But it has gotten so bad in recent days that the markets seem to be hanging on to every utterance by even lesser-known Fed officials. After the markets took off during Jerome Powell’s press conference because he said the word ‘disinflation’ umpteen times, wounded bears hoped that he would, at his speech at the Economic Club of Washington this...

