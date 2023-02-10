Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

Dear Reader, All of us know that central bankers, especially the chief of the US Fed, have the power to move markets. But it has gotten so bad in recent days that the markets seem to be hanging on to every utterance by even lesser-known Fed officials. After the markets took off during Jerome Powell’s press conference because he said the word ‘disinflation’ umpteen times, wounded bears hoped that he would, at his speech at the Economic Club of Washington this...