Persistent Q1 FY23 – Overall strong show with more order wins, confident outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Persistent Systems (CMP: Rs 3,633 Market Cap: Rs 27,763 crore), our high-conviction pick from the IT space, has delivered yet another quarter of strong show with solid revenue traction, strength in margin, record order intake, robust hiring, and a very encouraging commentary despite the apprehension of an impending demand slowdown due to macro challenges. While the valuation optically looks expensive, it is for a reason. We recommend adding the stock on any correction. Q1 FY23 (image) Source: Company Growth continues to be in...