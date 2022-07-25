HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Persistent Q1 FY23 – Overall strong show with more order wins, confident outlook

Madhuchanda Dey   •

In spite of the strong earnings growth of Persistent, the valuation premium partially captures the outlook. Any correction provides an opportunity to buy into a strong business

Representative Image
Persistent Systems (CMP: Rs 3,633 Market Cap: Rs 27,763 crore), our high-conviction pick from the IT space, has delivered yet another quarter of strong show with solid revenue traction, strength in margin, record order intake, robust hiring, and a very encouraging commentary despite the apprehension of an impending demand slowdown due to macro challenges. While the valuation optically looks expensive, it is for a reason. We recommend adding the stock on any correction. Q1 FY23 (image) Source: Company Growth continues to be in...

