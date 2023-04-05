 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Outlook worsening for bank stocks as Street awaits RBI policy rate decision

Shubham Raj
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST

So far this year banking stocks have been an underperformer even as credit growth has been encouraging. However, deposit growth has lagged that has led to concerns over contraction in margins.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to announce its monetary policy meeting outcome on April 6. Projections are divided, with some batting for a pause while others expecting one last rate hike. No matter what the decision is, it will probably not be unanimous, believe analysts.

The central bank has raised interest rates sharply by 250 basis points in the last several months as it has tried to battle inflation. This has meant that EMIs for loans have gone higher. However, loan growth has not slowed.

“Given the recent increase in interest rates and loans having different repricing points, it is fair to assume that we still have some more room for interest rates to rise,” said M B Mahesh, an analyst at Kotak Institutional Equities. “The pace of transmission is probably the fastest that we are seeing currently and we don’t have precedence to compare this change with historical data to suggest consumer behaviour. Historically, the relationship of interest rates with loan growth has been weak.”

Data shows credit growth was strong in March, led by retail (20 percent year-on-year), MSME or micro, small and medium enterprise (13 percent) and services (21 percent) sectors, whereas credit to large industry was still sluggish (7 percent growth on-year).