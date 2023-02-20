 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Our focus remains on driving organic growth, says Metropolis Healthcare's Ameera Shah

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Metropolis Healthcare plans to add 90 new labs and 1,800 new collection centres by FY25

Ameera Shah

At a time when COVID revenues are declining and diagnostic firms are striving to increase their reach to lift non-COVID revenues, Ameera Shah, promoter and managing director of Metropolis Healthcare, one of India's largest diagnostics chains, emphasised that her company's primary focus is on organic growth.

"Our primary focus is organic growth, and we are continuing to expand our network, customers, geography and products to support that," Shah said in an interview with Moneycontrol. She added that while the company is open to good opportunities that could add synergy to the business, the decision ultimately depends on the specific opportunity.

Metropolis Healthcare is investing heavily to boost both its brick-and-mortar lab additions and digital presence for network expansion.

