 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

One market, many moods: Why some sectors are depressed, some buoyant

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 26, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Not only between industries, even within an industry there are pockets of boom and gloom. The K-shaped recovery of the economy can impact consumption going ahead.

Representative Image

Indian indices scaled new peaks with the 30-pack BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 hitting their all-time highs on December 1.

However, despite the euphoria over improving macro trends and a gleaming, global India, the picture gets considerably cloudy if one looks closer. While some industries are going gangbusters, others are spoiling the fun. Indeed, a majority of the sectoral indices tracked on the BSE have delivered negative returns over the past year.

The realty, information technology (IT), consumer durables, metals, pharma / healthcare, and consumer discretionary sectors came under pressure over the past year due to global and local factors. The broader markets also had a largely subdued run during the period, with both the BSE Midcap and the Smallcap indices in the red.

Depressed sectors

Realty