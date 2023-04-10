 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil turmoil: How do Indian markets react when Brent tops $100?

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Oil touching the three-figure mark has been a fly in the ointment for Indian policymakers since a long time, but for Dalal Street, it is a particularly potent harbinger of ill omen.

Out of the 60 months (since January 2000) when Brent has traded above $100, Sensex has given negative returns for 35 months (on US dollar basis).

Life is just one darned thing after another. Investing even more so, going by recent events.

Just when it seemed the after-shocks of the global banking crisis had subsided, markets were hit by another thunderbolt – this time from the OPEC+ cartel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, including Russia, on April 2 stunned global markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd).

This was on top of the 2 million bpd cuts declared in October 2022. The latest OPEC decision along with Russia’s voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day will take a total of 3.66 million barrels off the market -- roughly 3.6 percent of the total world supply.