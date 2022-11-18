 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nykaa’s bonus issue | Independent directors’ failure is galling: Fraud-investigation expert

Asha Menon
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

Vidya Rajarao alleges retail investors have been cheated and points to those who failed them.

The bonus issue announced by Nykaa is questionable in both intent and timing, said Vidya Rajarao, fraud investigation expert. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

Nykaa’s 5:1 bonus issue has raised concerns about alleged weak governance practices at the recently listed startups. In an interview with Moneycontrol, corporate fraud-investigation expert Vidya Rajarao claims the bonus issue cheated retail investors, points to those who allegedly failed in their duty to protect these investors and states that this is a reflection of a larger problem.

Rajarao, founder and CEO of Fraudopedia, was the first Indian to be elected to the Board of Regents of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) and she recently served as the Vice-Chair of the Board. She is also the only Indian expert witness to appear continuously in the International Who's Who of Arbitration Expert Witnesses since 2014.

Rajarao has more than two decades of experience in forensic accounting, has been part of fraud investigations and has helped regulators in India, the UK, the US and Germany in their investigations. She was formerly Partner at Grant Thornton India, where she had set up and led the Forensics Practice.

What problems do you see with Nykaa’s bonus issue? 

The bonus issue announced by Nykaa is questionable in both intent and timing. Without any discernible improvement in business since the IPO, the motive behind the announcement of bonus shares appears to be arresting a fall in share price. Recently, there was a similar instance with Zomato. After the lock-in period ended, PE Funds, high networth individuals and other original investors started selling shares, which led to a sharp fall in the share price of Zomato. Nykaa promoters (being investment bankers) seem to have come up with this sleight of hand (bonus share issue) to arrest such a drop in price.