Nifty unlikely to hit life time high in May but Bank Nifty can do, says Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 02, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

For now immediate hurdle is at 18,190 levels from where the Nifty can see profit booking. 17,756 is important Gann support level

Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors

After run-up in April, "over short term consolidation is possible in the Nifty50 on back of profit booking. It will be difficult to touch lifetime highs in May itself but we can see that possible in subsequent months," Ashish Kyal, Founder and CEO of Waves Strategy Advisors says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He feels for now immediate hurdle on the Nifty50 is at 18,190 levels from where the profit booking can be possible, however, 17,756 is important Gann support level.

The Chartered Market Technician with strong expertise on Elliott wave analytics says the Bank Nifty can move towards lifetime high level in May. "Usually the earlier peaks act as resistance and so target for May series can be near 44,000 levels for Bank Nifty," he added.

Q: Considering the current momentum, do you expect the Nifty50 to hit record high in May? What is the chart telling you?