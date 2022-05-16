 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Trade | Adani to buy Holcim stake in Ambuja and ACC; also in focus are Bharat Forge, Maruti and Nazara Tech

Moneycontrol News
May 16, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Moneycontrol Exclusive Confirmed! Adani to buy Holcim stake in ACC and Ambuja. Ashwin Mohan gets you the details. Also, all your stock queries answered by Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec.

first published: May 16, 2022 08:06 am
