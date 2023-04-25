 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

More than 7 million NSE shares change hands, take turnover 2nd to Adani Enterprises

Ravindra Sonavane
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

Around 7.1 million shares of the unlisted National Stock Exchange (NSE) changed hands in March, the second highest volume in a single month since the bourse started publishing the share transfer data from January 2021.

The strong appetite for NSE shares is not surprising. NSE is India’s number one stock exchange with a 93 percent market share in the equity segment.

Around 7.1 million shares of the unlisted National Stock Exchange (NSE) changed hands in March. This was the second highest volume in a single month since the bourse started publishing the share transfer data from January 2021.

The average price of all trades put together was Rs 2,947 per share, slightly lower than the Rs 2,980 for February, but 22 percent higher than that registered same period last year.

The turnover value of Rs 2,113 crore for March was second only to the Adani Enterprises stock, which grossed around Rs 8,400 crore. Since December 2022, the NSE has been among the top five most active traded stocks in value terms every month. The heavy trading interest in NSE shares is there despite lack of clarity on the bourse’s long-awaited initial public offering.