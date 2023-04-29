 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More than 400 small-caps gain 10-102% as market surges in April

Rakesh Patil
Apr 29, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

As long as Nifty is trading above 17,900 the uptrend formation is likely to continue and could move up to 18,150-18,250, says Amol Athawale, Technical Analyst (DVP), Kotak Securities.

BSE Sensex rose 3.6 percent and Nifty added 4 percent, in April 2023.

Amid volatile global markets, the Indian indices put a good show in the week ended April 28 and also added 4 percent in the month of April, the best in 5 months, helping Nifty to close above the 18,000 mark.

In this week, BSE Sensex added 1457.38 points or 2.44 percent to close at 61,112.44, while Nifty50 gained 440.95 points or 2.50 percent to finish at 18,065.

For the week, BSE Midcap, Smallcap and Largecap index rose 2.5 percent each.

“Global equity markets remained volatile amid worries about slowdown in global growth. Domestic equity markets showed strength and ended the week positively. Sensex 30 and Nifty 50 moved higher by ~2% this week. Overall breadth of the market was positive with BSE Midcap, BSE Smallcap and most of the sectoral indices closing the week with positive returns,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.