Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit | Investor behaviour will be key to alpha generation: Fund managers

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST

The entire panel said they were Overweight on financials at the moment, on the back of good earnings visibility and strong asset quality

In the age of ETFs and index funds, actively managed mutual funds have to find new ways to generate alpha. About 80 percent of all actively managed U.S. stock mutual funds underperformed their benchmark in 2021, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices' annual SPIVA report.

This set the stage for the panel discussion on Maximising Alpha – Can active funds truly deliver superior returns? at Moneycontrol's Mutual Fund Summit on December 14.

Information asymmetry is now bridged with several research analyses and reports, so the key to alpha generation will be investor behaviour. This was the consensus.

S Naren, CIO, of ICICI Prudential MF said, "We decided to focus on hybrid funds for alpha generation. That gave us liquidity. In March 2020, we could buy Rs 10,000 crore of stocks."

Citing an example, he said that investors used to ask for a cap on PSU weightage in mutual funds, a few years back. "But now look at PSU stocks - some running up 10 percent in a day."

So, being a contrarian can help generate alpha, said Naren. "Scale is a benefit if you are contrarian," he added.