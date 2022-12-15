 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MFs go fishing for value in stock market's most hated pocket

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / Dec 15, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Majority of the analysts on Dalal Street have a ‘buy’ call on these stocks, with a potential upside of 26-64 percent over the next 12 months.

India’s mutual fund (MF) managers were major buyers of new-age stocks in November even as investor angst against such companies continued to rise because of a sharp decline in their share prices over the past year.

Mutual funds were net buyers of new-age technology stocks to the tune of Rs 2,139 crore in November, data compiled by Prime Database showed.

Mutual funds invested a large chunk of money in shares of Nykaa, PB Fintech, Delhivery, and PayTM, which suggests that fund managers took advantage of large block trades in those counters during the month following the expiry of the lock-in period of pre-IPO investors of these companies.

Delhivery saw the largest chunk of the buying as MFs net bought Rs 839 crore worth of shares from the market in November. Delhivery’s shares plummeted 11 percent for the month after the expiry of its lock-in period on November 19 but recouped most of the losses aided by buying from domestic MFs.

Buying by MFs was not enough to stem the slump in shares of Nykaa, which nosedived 25 percent in November because of large selling by some of its pre-IPO investors. Domestic MFs were net buyers of Nykaa’s stock to the tune of Rs 788 crore during November.

PB Fintech, operator of PolicyBazaar, also saw buying worth Rs 441 crore from MFs last month as fund managers took advantage of large exits by pre-IPO investors of the company after the lock-in period ended on November 10.