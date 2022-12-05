 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Investigates: Unlicensed actors are managing hundreds of crores for investors

Asha Menon
Dec 05, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

When clients want to pull out, they are being threatened with violence

People approach illegal money managers hoping for superior returns. (Photo by Anna Tarazevich/Pexels)

With outrage on social-media channels over fake stock-market gurus, one big and illegal business has run into trouble.

The business is of managing another’s money without the requisite licence, and after social-media handles have called out a few of the trader-influencers, the latter’s clients are panicking and asking for their money to be returned.

On one of the social-media handles, a voice recording of a phone call has been shared, in which one person can be heard threatening the other with kidnapping and violence. According to the handle, this is a hired thug warning off an investor who asked for their money back.

This was just one of the instances that the reporter was referred to. In conversations with others, a few trader-influencers spoke about getting calls from their clients demanding their money back and other market participants spoke of investors who were being coerced to withdraw complaints filed against such money managers.

But what is this business itself?