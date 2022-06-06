Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the red amid volatility, Nifty around 16,500; realty, IT, FMCG under pressure

June 06, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One

Pleasant environment across the globe influenced a positive start on Friday. However post the opening, the market looked nervous throughout the session to eventually conclude the session with marginal cuts below 16600. On a weekly basis, we may see Nifty gaining nearly one and half a percent but if we dive deep into the intra-week activity, we can clearly see there was no conviction for the major part of the week (especially at the higher end). Now from a technical perspective, Nifty has finally managed to surpass the recent sturdy wall of 16400; but it struggled as we approached the next barrier around 16700 – 16800. In fact, the way overall things panned out on Friday, it’s a reflection of how traders are a bit wary and are sceptical of carrying positions over the weekend.

Till the time we remain above it, we can continue with a buy on decline strategy. However, the higher side is still capped where 16800 is to be seen as an immediate hurdle after which 17000 is to be considered as a key psychological level. Some of the heavyweight spaces did well during the week but they were unable to lift the overall sentiments in the latter half. Hence, traders are advised not to trade aggressively and should ideally be very selective in stock specific trades also.