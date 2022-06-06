 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the red amid volatility, Nifty around 16,500; realty, IT, FMCG under pressure

Moneycontrol News
Jun 06, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Among the sectors, selling was seen in metal, IT, FMCG and realty names while the midcap and smallcap indices shed over half a percent each.

June 06, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

Stocks to Watch Today | Vedanta, V-Guard Industries, Adani Transmission and others in news today

June 06, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is down 203.24 points or 0.36% at 55565.99, and the Nifty shed 58.30 points or 0.35% at 16526.

June 06, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

India's 10 year bond yield at more than 3-year high tracking global crude

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest levels since March 2019 in early trade on Monday as investors prepared for around a 50-basis-point rate increase later this week while higher global crude oil prices also hurt sentiment.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.4965%, up 4 basis points from its previous close. Yield rose as high as 7.5004%, its highest since March 22, 2019.

June 06, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One

:

Pleasant environment across the globe influenced a positive start on Friday. However post the opening, the market looked nervous throughout the session to eventually conclude the session with marginal cuts below 16600. On a weekly basis, we may see Nifty gaining nearly one and half a percent but if we dive deep into the intra-week activity, we can clearly see there was no conviction for the major part of the week (especially at the higher end). Now from a technical perspective, Nifty has finally managed to surpass the recent sturdy wall of 16400; but it struggled as we approached the next barrier around 16700 – 16800. In fact, the way overall things panned out on Friday, it’s a reflection of how traders are a bit wary and are sceptical of carrying positions over the weekend.

Till the time we remain above it, we can continue with a buy on decline strategy. However, the higher side is still capped where 16800 is to be seen as an immediate hurdle after which 17000 is to be considered as a key psychological level. Some of the heavyweight spaces did well during the week but they were unable to lift the overall sentiments in the latter half. Hence, traders are advised not to trade aggressively and should ideally be very selective in stock specific trades also.

June 06, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

June 06, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Market at Open: Sensex is down 146.45 points or 0.26% at 55622.78, and the Nifty shed 28 points or 0.17% at 16556.30.

June 06, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

:

Indian markets could open mildly lower in line with mixed Asian markets today and lower US markets on Friday. US stocks fell sharply Friday, leaving major indexes with weekly losses, after better-than-expected May payrolls data reinforced expectations for a series of interest-rate rises by the Federal Reserve in coming months. For the week, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% while the Nasdaq declined 0.98% and the Dow lost 0.94% after all three indexes had risen sharply the week before.

Nifty gave up the early gains on June 3 and ended in the negative after a day of gains. At close Nifty was down 0.26% or 43.7 points at 16584.3. FPIs seem to have resumed selling activity in Indian markets. After a weekly gain of 1.4%, Nifty has formed a Dark cloud cover formation on daily charts. 16794 on the Nifty will have to be breached for further upmoves to happen. On downmoves 16443 is an important support.

June 06, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy | Experts predict another rate hike as inflation continues to rise

With inflation showing no signs of abatement, the Reserve Bank is likely to increase the benchmark lending rate in quick succession in its forthcoming monetary policy review on Wednesday, a hint for which has already been given by Governor Shaktikanta Das, opined experts.

There are speculations that the central bank may go for at least 35 basis points (bps) hike over and above the 40 bps hike effected last month after an off-cycle Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Experts are expecting more hikes in repo rate in the coming months.

June 06, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

:

China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains.