English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    LIC sinks 15% from highs, market value dips briefly below Rs 5 lakh crore

    Shares of the company have remained under pressure since their listing on rising concerns over its ability to compete with nimbler private sector rivals

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / June 06, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India have fallen close to 15 percent from their post-IPO high of Rs 920 in less than three weeks of listing on May 17.

    On June 6, the stock fell nearly 2 percent to hit a new low of Rs 785 with its market capitalisation briefly falling below Rs 5 lakh crore.

    Shares of the company have remained under pressure since their listing on rising concerns over its ability to compete with nimbler private sector rivals and the impact of ongoing market volatility on its embedded value.

    Last week, brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘hold’ rating and price target of Rs 875 per share.

    “LIC’s valuation on price-to-embedded value appears cheaper when compared with listed private players; this is justified by the fact that LIC adds merely 1.0-1.5 percent of EV each year from VNB, as against 8-11 percent in the case of private life insurers,” Emkay Global said in a note.

    Close

    Related stories

    The brokerage raised questions over the operational challenges posed by LIC’s size. The brokerage firm valued the company at 0.9 times its one-year forward embedded value.

    Much like Macquarie Securities India before it, Emkay Global raised concerns over the high portion of equity marked-to-market gains in the life insurer’s embedded value, which makes it vulnerable to downturns in the domestic stock market.

    Benchmark equity indices, Nifty 50 and BSE-Sensex, have fallen more than 5 percent in the calendar year so far.

    At 10:50 am, shares of Life Insurance Corporation were down 1.7 percent at Rs 786.6 on the National Stock Exchange.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Life Insurance Corporation Of India Ltd
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 11:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.