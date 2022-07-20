Market Live Updates: Nifty jumps 1%, trades above 16,500; RIL, ONGC, Oil India rallies on windfall tax cut

Stock Market Live Updates: All sectoral indices are trading in the green with IT, metals and oil & gas indices adding 1-2 percent each.
Moneycontrol launches Analysts’ Call Tracker. A monthly special page that tells you which way analysts are leaning; the stock they are most bullish or bearish on, what they are upgrading or downgrades, and where they are betting against the market. Ignore this at your own risk!
Yes Bank clarifies on moneycontrol.com report on bank close to raising $1 billion in funding from Carlyle and Advent
:
"This is with reference to your email dated July 19, 2022 seeking clarification on the news item appearing in the website “www.moneycontrol.com” dated July 18, 2022 captioned “YES Bank close to raising $1 billion in funding from Carlyle and Advent, deal made on these two terms”. "The Bank would like to clarify that, such news articles reported by media, are speculative and as a matter of policy, the Bank would not like to comment on such speculation. The Bank in the usual and ordinary course of its business continues to explore various means of raising capital/ funds through issuance of securities to diverse set of investors to meet its business/regulatory requirements, subject to compliance with prescribed procedures and receipt of statutory/regulatory approvals," the bank said in an exchange filing.
The metal index added 2 percent led by Vedanta, NALCO, SAIL and Jindal Steel & Power
IndusInd Bank Q1 preview | Net profit seen rising 46% YoY as provisions slide:
IndusInd Bank is expected to report strong growth in earnings for the quarter ended June, led by a sharp decline in loan-loss provisions coupled with healthy growth in advances. The Mumbai-based private lender will report its June quarter earnings on July 20.
The bank is likely to expand its net profit by 46 percent year-on-year and 4.6 percent sequentially to Rs 1,423.5 crore in the reported quarter, according to an average of estimates from seven brokerage firms polled by Moneycontrol.
IndusInd Bank is likely to see a 37 percent year-on-year fall in loan-loss provisions during the quarter to Rs 993.7 crore, as asset quality continues to improve aided by lower slippages.
Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is up 639.94 points or 1.17% at 55407.56, and the Nifty jumped 187 points or 1.14% at 16527.50.
Rupee opens: Rupee opens flat at 79.93 per US dollar against July 19 close of 79.94 per US dollar.
Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
:
COMEX gold trades mixed near $1710/oz as support from weakness in US dollar index, global growth worries and concerns about China’s virus spread is countered by rise in US 10-year bond yield to back above 3%, weaker investor interest as is evident from ETF outflows and concerns about consumer demand in China and India. Gold seems to have stalled near $1700/oz but is still struggling to build on the momentum and price may remain under pressure as general outlook for US dollar still remains strong as Fed is expected to lead other central banks in monetary tightening.
Global brokerages raise target of Hindustan Unilever after Q1 earnings beat estimates:
India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, on July 19 reported a 13.85 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,391 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 2,191.3 crore. Standalone net profit was at Rs 2,289 crore, up 11 percent YoY.
The company's revenue from operations rose 19.46 percent on-year to Rs 14,331 crore for the reported quarter, which was also above analysts' expectations of Rs 13,438.5 crore. The company said the underlying volume growth of 6 percent.
RIL, ONGC jump 2-6 percent each as government eases windfall tax on fuel shipments and crude output, kills gasoline export levy:
Market at Open: Sensex is up 600.66 points or 1.10% at 55368.28, and the Nifty added 178.70 points or 1.09% at 16519.20.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
:
The sharp 8% pullback in Nifty from the June lows of 15183 is all set to continue aided by a flood of good news. First, the US markets have rebounded sharply driven by impressive corporate earnings. Second, FPI selling appears to have bottomed out. FPIs have bought 5 days this month. The dollar index declining to 106.6 from above 108 is likely to persuade FPIs to buy rather than sell. Third, the relief announced by the government for the petroleum sector through reduction in windfall tax and cuts in duties on exports will be a major boost for the sector, particularly for RIL. However, investors have to exercise some caution because selling may reemerge at higher levels. Results from the leading financials are likely to be good and the ongoing rally may continue. After the recent correction IT valuations are attractive. If the US succeeds in avoiding a recession, IT will bounce back smartly.
Wipro Q1 preview: PAT may dip 7-10% YoY as supply pressure remains, revenue likely to grow 14-18%
:
Wipro Limited, one of India’s top four IT services companies, is expected to report subdued earnings on July 20 for the first quarter ended June 2022, as has been the case with rivals TCS and HCL. According to a poll based on the reports from various brokerages, the Azim Premji-owned company is expected to see a dip of 7-10 percent in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) from the year-ago period, while the growth in consolidated revenue is likely in the region of 14-18 percent year on year.
The growth for the quarter is expected to be soft due to seasonal headwinds and moderation in demand. The Bengaluru-based company is expected to report a consolidated PAT of Rs 2,900–3,000 crore for the quarter, with consolidated revenue in the range of Rs 21,300–21,700 crore.
Market recovery makes investors Rs 21 trillion richer in a month
:
The market has staged a smart recovery over the last month, especially after hitting a fresh 52-week low in June, helping investors make Rs 21 trillion wealth in a short period, despite the rupee weakening against the US dollar.
The recovery in global markets, stability and moderation in oil prices (the biggest concern for India as an oil importing country) as well as other commodity prices, and the slowdown in FII selling (they turned net buyers in the last few days) supported market sentiment.
Significant buying in auto, FMCG, capital goods, consumer durables, industrials, oil and gas, realty, and power stocks also lifted momentum. These sectors gained 10-17 percent, followed by banks with a nearly 9 percent return in the last month.
The benchmark indices broke their 52-week low on June 17, 2022. Since then, they have been making a gradual recovery, with a higher high higher low formation, which indicates that most negatives have already been discounted by the market. Even some experts say the market seems unconcerned about inflation now.
Govt discusses proposal to shift to monthly, bi-monthly or weekly fuel price revision: Sources:
The government has discussed a proposal to shift to monthly, bi-monthly or weekly fuel price revision, as against the daily review of retail prices undertaken by the oil marketing companies, CNBC TV-18 reported on July 19, citing sources.
The Centre is also reviewing the inclusion of freight cost in the pricing formula for fuel that is refined domestically, the person privy to the developments told the news channel. The inclusion of sea insurance cost in the pricing formula for domestically-refined fuel was also mulled over, the sources added.
Results today:
HUL Q1 net profit rises 14% to Rs 2,391 crore, beats estimate:
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, on July 19 reported a 13.85 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,391 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 2,191.3 crore. Standalone net profit was at Rs 2,289 crore, up 11 percent YoY.
The company's revenue from operations rose 19.46 percent on-year to Rs 14,331 crore for the reported quarter, which was also above analysts' expectations of Rs 13,438.5 crore. The company said the underlying volume growth of 6 percent.
The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin was at 23.2 percent during the quarter, declining 110 basis points YoY. The entire FMCG segment felt intense cost pressure this quarter due to inflation, which has also hit their margins.
Oil falls on inflation concerns, anticipated stock builds:
Oil prices fell slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday, pressured by global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as product demand weakens.
Brent crude prices fell 39 cents or 0.5% to $106.96 a barrel by 0045 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 62 cents to $103.60 per barrel. U.S. crude stocks rose by about 1.9 million barrels for the week ended July 15, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.
Government eases windfall tax on fuel shipments and crude output, kills gasoline export levy:
The government has eliminated a levy on gasoline exports, and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed. The step offers relief for top fuel exporter Reliance Industries and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp.
The Centre reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by Rs 2 per litre and scrapped completely a Rs 6 per litre levy on gasoline exports, according to a government notification. It also cut the tax on domestically produced crude by about 27% to Rs 17,000 a tonne.
Asian Markets
SGX Nifty: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 175 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,512 levels on the Singaporean exchange.
US Markets closes with sharp gains
: US stocks closed with sharp gains on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and a tightening Fed denting the corporate bottomline.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 754.44 points, or 2.43%, to 31,827.05, the S&P 500 gained 105.84 points, or 2.76%, to 3,936.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 353.10 points, or 3.11%, to 11,713.15.
Markets on Tuesday:
Indian equity benchmarks extended the rally on July 19, with gains in metals and realty pushing the indices higher. At close, the Sensex was up 246.47 points, or 0.45%, at 54,767.62, and the Nifty was up 62 points, or 0.38%, at 16,340.50.
Among sectors, except oil & gas and pharma, all other indices ended in the green, Realty and PSU bank gained over 2 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5 percent each.