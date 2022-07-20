Market Live Updates: Nifty jumps 1%, trades above 16,500; RIL, ONGC, Oil India rallies on windfall tax cut

July 20, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

IndusInd Bank Q1 preview | Net profit seen rising 46% YoY as provisions slide

IndusInd Bank is expected to report strong growth in earnings for the quarter ended June, led by a sharp decline in loan-loss provisions coupled with healthy growth in advances. The Mumbai-based private lender will report its June quarter earnings on July 20.

The bank is likely to expand its net profit by 46 percent year-on-year and 4.6 percent sequentially to Rs 1,423.5 crore in the reported quarter, according to an average of estimates from seven brokerage firms polled by Moneycontrol.

IndusInd Bank is likely to see a 37 percent year-on-year fall in loan-loss provisions during the quarter to Rs 993.7 crore, as asset quality continues to improve aided by lower slippages.