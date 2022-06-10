Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

June 10, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

IMF expects further cut in global growth outlook

The International Monetary Fund expects to further cut its forecast for global economic growth in 2022 next month, an IMF spokesperson said on Thursday, following moves by the World Bank and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to cut their own forecasts this week.

That would mark the IMF's third downgrade this year. In April, the IMF had already slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023.