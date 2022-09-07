 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 17,550; FMCG gains, financials, IT drag

Moneycontrol News
Sep 07, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectors, selling is seen in IT, financials and realty while FMCG is trading in the green.

September 07, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Large Trade | 10.5 cr shares (1.8% equity) worth Rs 7,906 cr change hands at Rs 750 per share

September 07, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Sensex opens lower by around 400 points or 0.57 percent at 58,858.13. Nifty falls 110 points or 0.62 percent at 17,546.50.

September 07, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Rupee opens at 79.88/$ versus Tuesday’s close of 79.84/$   

September 07, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Pre-Open Session


Sensex is down 407.73 points or 0.69 percentat 58,789.26, and the Nifty is down 136.20 points or 0.77 percent at 17,519.40

September 07, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

China August Trade Data

Imports up 0.3 percent YoY in $ terms versus estimates of 1.1 percentrise. Exports up 7.1 percent YoY in $ terms against estimate of 13 percentrise. Trade balance at $79.39 bn versus estimates of $92.70 bn

September 07, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Indian markets could open lower, in line with Asian markets today and negative US markets on Tuesday. US stocks closed lower on Tuesday after a volatile session that saw the Dow swing roughly 400 points from peak to trough, while the Nasdaq Composite clinched its longest losing streak in six years falling for 7 consecutive sessions

September 07, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Govt gives 2-year extension to power companies to comply with SO2 emission norms

The deadline to comply withsulphurdioxide (SO2) emission norms for power companies has been extended by two more years, as per a government notification issued on September 6. For utilities operating within 10 km radius of National Capital Region or in cities having a million-plus population, the deadline has been pushed to 'December 31, 2024', the Ministry of Environment stated.

Power units being operated within 10 km radius of areas marked as "critically polluted" will have to comply with SO2 emission norms by December 31, 2025, it added. The utilities that do not fall in any of the above-mentioned categories will have to comply with the emission norms by 31st December, 2026, the notification further said.

September 07, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One

The coming session would be quite crucial and it would probably confirm the near-term direction of the key indices. A small pushfrom the globalmarket is the need of the hour. As far as levels are concerned,17,700 – 17,800remains to be the sturdy wall and the moment we surpass it convincingly, it will open up the gates for a move towards18,000and beyond. On the flip side,17,600 – 17,500are to be treated as immediate support.The key indices might be consolidating but the broader end of the spectrum keeps on buzzing. Traders are advised to keep focus on such potential candidates that are likely to continue their recent runs.