Market Live Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 17,550; FMCG gains, financials, IT drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectors, selling is seen in IT, financials and realty while FMCG is trading in the green.
Bharti Airtel Large Trade | 10.5 cr shares (1.8% equity) worth Rs 7,906 cr change hands at Rs 750 per share
Sensex opens lower by around 400 points or 0.57 percent at 58,858.13. Nifty falls 110 points or 0.62 percent at 17,546.50.
Rupee opens at 79.88/$ versus Tuesday’s close of 79.84/$
Pre-Open Session
Sensex is down 407.73 points or 0.69 percentat 58,789.26, and the Nifty is down 136.20 points or 0.77 percent at 17,519.40
China August Trade Data
Imports up 0.3 percent YoY in $ terms versus estimates of 1.1 percentrise. Exports up 7.1 percent YoY in $ terms against estimate of 13 percentrise. Trade balance at $79.39 bn versus estimates of $92.70 bn
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Indian markets could open lower, in line with Asian markets today and negative US markets on Tuesday. US stocks closed lower on Tuesday after a volatile session that saw the Dow swing roughly 400 points from peak to trough, while the Nasdaq Composite clinched its longest losing streak in six years falling for 7 consecutive sessions
Govt gives 2-year extension to power companies to comply with SO2 emission norms:
The deadline to comply withsulphurdioxide (SO2) emission norms for power companies has been extended by two more years, as per a government notification issued on September 6. For utilities operating within 10 km radius of National Capital Region or in cities having a million-plus population, the deadline has been pushed to 'December 31, 2024', the Ministry of Environment stated.
Power units being operated within 10 km radius of areas marked as "critically polluted" will have to comply with SO2 emission norms by December 31, 2025, it added. The utilities that do not fall in any of the above-mentioned categories will have to comply with the emission norms by 31st December, 2026, the notification further said.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:
The coming session would be quite crucial and it would probably confirm the near-term direction of the key indices. A small pushfrom the globalmarket is the need of the hour. As far as levels are concerned,17,700 – 17,800remains to be the sturdy wall and the moment we surpass it convincingly, it will open up the gates for a move towards18,000and beyond. On the flip side,17,600 – 17,500are to be treated as immediate support.The key indices might be consolidating but the broader end of the spectrum keeps on buzzing. Traders are advised to keep focus on such potential candidates that are likely to continue their recent runs.
Wall Street closes lower
After Labor Day break on Monday, Wall Street indices closed lower on Tuesday with Dow Jones falling 290 points or 0.92 percent. S&P 500 closed 0.47 percent lower, whileNasdaqfell 86 points or 0.74 percent.Nasdaqsuffered its seventh consecutive day of losses, its longest losing streak since November 2016. Numbersfrom S&P Global showed the services sector Purchasing Managers' Index fell short of flash estimates for August.
Oil prices slip
Reversing the two-day rally on back of OPEC+’s output cut, oil prices fell on Tuesday on concerns of more interest rate hikes and COVID-19 lockdowns weakening fuel demand. Brent crudelost 3 percentand settled at $92.83 a barrel.U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by $1.25, or 1.4 percent, to $85.63 a barrel.
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian markets. Take a look at the Asian markets:
Markets on Tuesday
The BSE Sensex fell 49 points to 59,197, while the Nifty50 declined 10 points to 17,656 and formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily charts. As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,574, followed by 17,492. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,751 and 17,846.
The Nifty Bank dropped 139 points to 39,666 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily scale on Tuesday. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 39,463, followed by 39,259. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 39,972 and 40,278 levels.