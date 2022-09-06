 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,000, Sensex in the green; RIL, Syngene International most active

Moneycontrol News
Sep 06, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying was seen in power, realty, capital goods and auto stocks.

September 06, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

Stocks to Watch Today | Delhivery, DreamFolks Services, Marksans Pharma and others in news today

September 06, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

India inflation rate likely rose to 6.9% in August: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank estimates that India's consumer price index (CPI) firmed to 6.9% year-on-year in August, while core inflation likely stood at 6%.

"Key vegetables tend to shoot up during this period," said Kaushik Das, chief economist for India and South Asia at Deutsche Bank. Besides seasonality, Das highlighted that sowing of pulses has also fallen by 5% year-on-year.

"These could be potential risk factors, which could keep food inflation momentum high, consequently resulting in an elevated CPI closer to the 7% mark," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India will continue with rate hikes, likely delivering another 75 bps to 85 bps bump up in the rest of this financial year, Das said.

September 06, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Paytm buzzing in trade on back of strong operational update

Number of loans disbursed by One97 Communications grew 246% y-o-yto 6 million loans in the two months ended August 2022, while the value of loans disbursed grew 484% y-o-yto Rs 4,517 cr.The total merchant GMV processed through the platform in the two months aggregated to Rs 2.10 lk cr, marking a y-o-y growth of 72%.

September 06, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Syngene International large trade | 2.3 crore shares (5.7% equity) worth Rs 1,273 crore change hands at Rs 564 per share

September 06, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Kalpataru Power Bags New Orders

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) has secured new orders worth Rs 1,345 cr. Orders have been secured in India and overseas market in the T&D business. The company has also received orders for pipeline laying works and Metro Rail Electrification.

September 06, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The approach to 17690 may see bears regrouping, but if the dips thereof sustains above 17640, a few more spurts of upsides could be seen. It may take a while to breach the 18000 barrier again, but the near term prospects of the same will stay alive as long as 17470-17400 region holds.

September 06, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Market at open: Sensex is up 181.58 points or 0.31% at 59427.56, and the Nifty added 57 points or 0.32% at 17722.80.

September 06, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

The resilience of the domestic market even in the context of strong global headwinds is a bit surprising. Retail investor enthusiasm - directly and through SIPs in mutual funds - has supported the market successfully shielding it from the onslaught of sustained FPI selling from October 2021 through June 2022.

However, retail investors directly investing in the market should not commit the mistake of chasing low-grade cheap stocks. High quality large-caps will outperform when the market turns weak. Presently, the market is driven by momentum and bulls are in control. Bank Nifty is on the verge of a break-out and has fundamental support.