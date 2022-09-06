Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,000, Sensex in the green; RIL, Syngene International most active

September 06, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

India inflation rate likely rose to 6.9% in August: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank estimates that India's consumer price index (CPI) firmed to 6.9% year-on-year in August, while core inflation likely stood at 6%.

"Key vegetables tend to shoot up during this period," said Kaushik Das, chief economist for India and South Asia at Deutsche Bank. Besides seasonality, Das highlighted that sowing of pulses has also fallen by 5% year-on-year.

"These could be potential risk factors, which could keep food inflation momentum high, consequently resulting in an elevated CPI closer to the 7% mark," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India will continue with rate hikes, likely delivering another 75 bps to 85 bps bump up in the rest of this financial year, Das said.