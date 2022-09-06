Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,000, Sensex in the green; RIL, Syngene International most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying was seen in power, realty, capital goods and auto stocks.
India inflation rate likely rose to 6.9% in August: Deutsche Bank:
Deutsche Bank estimates that India's consumer price index (CPI) firmed to 6.9% year-on-year in August, while core inflation likely stood at 6%.
"Key vegetables tend to shoot up during this period," said Kaushik Das, chief economist for India and South Asia at Deutsche Bank. Besides seasonality, Das highlighted that sowing of pulses has also fallen by 5% year-on-year.
"These could be potential risk factors, which could keep food inflation momentum high, consequently resulting in an elevated CPI closer to the 7% mark," he said.
The Reserve Bank of India will continue with rate hikes, likely delivering another 75 bps to 85 bps bump up in the rest of this financial year, Das said.
Paytm buzzing in trade on back of strong operational update
Number of loans disbursed by One97 Communications grew 246% y-o-yto 6 million loans in the two months ended August 2022, while the value of loans disbursed grew 484% y-o-yto Rs 4,517 cr.The total merchant GMV processed through the platform in the two months aggregated to Rs 2.10 lk cr, marking a y-o-y growth of 72%.
Syngene International large trade | 2.3 crore shares (5.7% equity) worth Rs 1,273 crore change hands at Rs 564 per share:
Kalpataru Power Bags New Orders
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) has secured new orders worth Rs 1,345 cr. Orders have been secured in India and overseas market in the T&D business. The company has also received orders for pipeline laying works and Metro Rail Electrification.
Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The approach to 17690 may see bears regrouping, but if the dips thereof sustains above 17640, a few more spurts of upsides could be seen. It may take a while to breach the 18000 barrier again, but the near term prospects of the same will stay alive as long as 17470-17400 region holds.
Market at open: Sensex is up 181.58 points or 0.31% at 59427.56, and the Nifty added 57 points or 0.32% at 17722.80.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
The resilience of the domestic market even in the context of strong global headwinds is a bit surprising. Retail investor enthusiasm - directly and through SIPs in mutual funds - has supported the market successfully shielding it from the onslaught of sustained FPI selling from October 2021 through June 2022.
However, retail investors directly investing in the market should not commit the mistake of chasing low-grade cheap stocks. High quality large-caps will outperform when the market turns weak. Presently, the market is driven by momentum and bulls are in control. Bank Nifty is on the verge of a break-out and has fundamental support.
Commercial vehicles industry to perform well this year: Tata Motors' Girish Wagh
Tata Sons plans to raise $4 billion to breathe life into Air India: Report
Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the Tata group, plans to raise $4 billion to infuse fresh capital into Air India and refinance costly debt, according to a report by Mint, citing two people directly aware of the matter. Tata plans to raise funds through a mix of equity and hybrid debt to refinance a part of Air India’s debt and revamp the airline, the people told Mint, requesting anonymity.
“The Tata group will soon start the process of hiring investment advisers, although informal discussions with a few foreign lenders and some private equity funds are already underway," one of the people told Mint.
NTPC acquires 600MW Jhabua power plant for Rs 925 crore
Asian Markets Updates
DreamFolks Services debuts today, experts foresee healthy listing:
DreamFolks Services is expected to see healthy listing gains on September 6, backed by strong IPO subscription and market leadership in the airport lounge aggregation industry supported by an asset-light and capital-efficient business model, experts have said.
DreamFolks was trading at around 30-40 percent premium in the grey market on September 5 over its issue price of Rs 326 a share, experts said.
The initial public offering of India's largest airport service aggregator received a good response and the issues was subscribed 56.68 times between August 24 and August 26. The issue garnered bids for 53.74 crore equity shares against an offer size of 94.83 lakh shares.
Monetary policy will remain watchful, nimble-footed, calibrated: RBI Governor
India's monetary policy will “remain watchful, nimble-footed and calibrated” going forward, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on September 5.
“The RBI remains committed to support the market with two-way operations, as warranted, in line with the revised liquidity management framework,” Das said at an event organised by the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA). “The RBI will also strive to ensure stable money market conditions, the smooth conduct of the primary auctions in G-secs (government securities) and facilitate the orderly evolution of the yield curve.
Oil prices jump nearly 4% as OPEC+ agrees small oil output cut:
Oil prices rose about 4 percent on Monday, extending gains as OPEC+ members agreed to a small production cut to bolster prices. Brent crude futures for November delivery rose $3.53 to $96.55 a barrel, up 3.8 percent, by 11:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $3.08, or 3.6 percent, at $89.98 after a 0.3 percent gain in the previous session.
SGX Nifty: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 16 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,701 levels on the Singaporean exchange.
Market on Monday
: The market clocked a seven-tenth of a percent gains on September 5 despite weakness in global peers. All sectors participated in the run-up and the broader markets also gained momentum with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.4 percent and Smallcap 100 index climbing 1.2 percent.
The BSE Sensex rallied more than 440 points to 59,246, while the Nifty50 jumped 126 points to 17,666 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, but still traded within the range of 17,300-17,800 levels.
As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,576, followed by 17,487. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,719 and 17,773.
The Nifty Bank jumped 385 points to 39,806, and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts on Monday. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 39,520, followed by 39,235. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 39,978 and 40,151 levels.