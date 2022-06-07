GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Markets
Managing Market Turns: Nandan Chakraborty on picking winning stocks and changing capex landscape
Moneycontrol News
Jun 07, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
In an exclusive interview with N Mahalakshmi, Head of Strategy at DAM Capital Advisors, talks about the investing game, macro indicators and why HNIs need to hold cash
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#DAM Capital Advisors
#Managing Market Turns
#Nandan Chakraborty
#stock market
#stocks
#video
first published: Jun 7, 2022 01:51 pm
