LIC: Can the insurance whale put up a dolphin show?

Aparna Iyer
Nov 14, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

LIC is serious about getting its growth mojo back and the 2.8-percentage-point market share gain during the quarter is a good start. But the big question is whether this is enough for investors who picked up its stock at the IPO to finally get any bang for their buck

LIC’s balance sheet heft and market share have been a reflection of a slow-moving monopoly akin to a whale in the ocean

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which commands a 68 percent market share, is trying to convince investors that its profitability is no longer inferior to its private-sector peers. And it has done a pretty good job with its latest quarterly performance.

The life insurer is also serious about getting its growth mojo back and the 2.8-percentage-point market share gain during the quarter is a good start. But the big question is whether this is enough for investors who picked up its stock at the initial public offering (IPO) to finally get any bang for their buck. They are still sitting on a 24 percent wealth erosion despite the 8 percent share price gain over the past month.

The improvement in profitability metrics such as the expansion in value of new business (VNB) and VNB margin goes a long way in giving comfort to investors. The management’s outlook, though pithy, does indicate better days ahead in terms of growth and profits too. At a post-earnings call with analysts, LIC executives reiterated that the company is focused on pushing margin-friendly non-participatory insurance policies (which do not pay dividends) that would ensure that it can distribute more profits to its shareholders.

“Within the next few years, the product mix could be 25:75 in proportion of par/non-par (participatory/non-participatory). Once that happens, there could be significant change in VNB margin,” chairman M R Kumar said during the call.

Note that shareholders also get a greater share of the profits after an accounting change that brought about the one-time tidal wave of surplus to shareholders from policyholders ahead of the IPO. LIC splits its surplus in the 95:5 ratio between policyholders and shareholders now against the earlier ratio of 98:2. Meanwhile, the September quarter numbers provide enough fuel for profitability prospects but not as much for growth.

