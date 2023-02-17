LIVE News: Eknath Shinde faction to retain Shiv Sena name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, orders EC

Live News Updates: Election Commission of India observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is "undemocratic." Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, it added.
Delhi excise case: Court reserves order on bail applications of five accused
Special Judge M K Nagpal, who had granted the interim relief to the five accused in January, reserved the order on their regular bail application for February 28.
The five accused -- Sameer Mahendru, Mootha Goutam, Arun Ramchandra Pillai and two former Excise Department officials Kuldeep Singh and Narender Singh -- were granted interim bail on January 3 after they appeared before the court in pursuance to the summoned issued by the judge after taking cognizance of the CBI charge sheet filed against seven accused.
Win for Eknath Shinde: EC orders Shiv Sena name and party's 'bow and arrow' symbol to remain with Shinde faction
--The Election Commission of India on February 17 ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.
--EC observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is "undemocratic." It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, EC said.
--EC observed that the constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to it. "Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission," it stated.
Crisil Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 6% to Rs 158 crore. More details here
Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 822.3 cr Vs Rs 706 cr (YoY)
EBITDA up 12.4% at Rs 216.3 cr Vs Rs 192.5 cr (YoY)
Margin at 26.3% Vs 27.3% (YoY)
RBI releases Draft Reserve Bank of India (Government Securities Lending) Directions, 2023
RBI invites comments from banks, market participants and other interested parties by March 17, 2023
Directions applicable to all GSec lending transactions undertaken in Over-the-Counter (OTC) markets.
MHA declares one more individual, two organisations as terrorists
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today declared one more individual Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda as terrorist & 2 organizations -- Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) & Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF)-- as terrorist organisation.
Sandhu has been associated with Babbar Khalsa International and is presently based in Lahore, Pakistan under patronage of cross-border agencies & has been found involved in various terrorist activities, particularly in Punjab. Now 54 designated terrorists in IVth Schedule of UAPA.
Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) is a militant outfit and it aims to revive terrorism in Punjab and challenges the territorial integrity, unity, national security and sovereignty of India and promotes various acts of terrorism, including targeted killings in Punjab.
Jammu & Kashmir Ghaznavi Force has been found involved in infiltration bids, narcotics&weapon smuggling&carrying out terror attacks in J&K. It draws its cadres from various terrorist orgs, like Lashker-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, & Harkat-ul—Jehad-E-Islami.
South Indian Bank hikes lending rates by 15-20 bps across tenures w.e.f Feb 20, 2023
LIVE News: In BBC 'survey', CBDT says several 'discrepancies and inconsistencies' found
--In BBC 'survey' CBDT says I-T teams unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents.
--CBDT says income, profits shown by various group entities not commensurate with scale of operations in India.
--Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation found: CBDT on I-T survey against BBC.
--Survey operations also revealed that services of seconded employees have been utilised for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned. Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done: CBDT Spoeskperson
India's forex reserves post biggest weekly decline in over 11 months
India's foreign exchange reserves fell 8.3% in the week to February 10, logging its biggest decline in more than 11 months, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on February 17.
The reserves stood at a one-month low of $566.95 billion at the end of last week, down from $575.27 billion at the end of the prior week, during which it fell 1.5%.
LIVE News Updates: SC stays CCI penalty of Rs 862 crore on United Breweries, SABMiller, Carlsberg
--SC issues notice to CCI, seeks reply on plea by brewers against antitrust agency's order alleging cartelisation.
--Apex court agrees to hear plea by the breweries against CCI penalty.
--In 2021, CCI had slapped penalty of Rs 862 crore on United Breweries, SABMiller, Carlsberg on charges of cartelisation. UBL alone, was facing a penalty of Rs 752 crore
--In December 2022, NCLAT had upheld the CCI order and directed for payment of penalty of Rs 862 crore
IPL 2023 schedule announced. Check match dates, venues, timings, all details here
BCCI announced the IPL 2023 schedule on February 17, and the first match will take place on March 31 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In IPL 2023, there will be 12 venues where the matches will be played
LIVE News: Delhi Mayor election | SC directs to issue notice for election of Mayor within 24 hours
"It shall be issued within 24 hours and notice shall fix the date at which the election of mayor, deputy mayor and other members shall be held," the apex court observed.
FTSE announces Semi Annual Index review. Here’s what you need to know
-- Stocks added to FTSE All World Index include IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank & Patanjali
-- Stocks that were migrated from Small to Mid -Caps are APL Apollo Tubes, Indian Bank, Solar Ind, Supreme Ind and Vedant Fashion
-- Stocks that were added to FTSE Small Cap Index are Allcargo Logistics, BDL, Cera Sanitaryware, Craftsman Auto, Go Fashion, JP Power Venture, JK Paper, Kalyan Jewellers, and Triveni Turbine, among others.
Sports News Live Updates:
IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja becomes second fastest player to bring up 250 wickets, 2500 Test runs milestone
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day Live Updates |
Australia all-out for 263 in the first innings against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
(Usman Khawaja 81, Peter Handscomb 72*, Mohammed Shami 60-4, Ravichandran Ashwin 57-3, Ravindra Jadeja 68-3)
LIVE Updates on Adani-Hindenburg PIL hearing in Supreme Court:
SC reserves order on setting up a panel of domain experts for strengthening regulatory measures for stock exchanges
LIVE News Updates: Genetically modified trees planted in US forest
-- In a first, genetically modified trees have been planted in a forest in the United States.
-- The seedlings were provided by biotechnology company 'Living Carbon'.
-- If successful, this could help manage climate change.
LIVE Updates on Adani-Hindenburg PIL hearing in Supreme Court:
SC rejects Government move to submit suggestions on expert panel in a sealed envelope
Says, “If the Centre does not want us to disclose their suggestion then should trust us to form our own committee.”
LIVE Updates on Adani-Hindenburg PIL hearing in Supreme Court:
SC reserves Adani-Hindenburg PILs for orders.
Alert: IPL 2023 schedule to be announced today at 5 pm
LIVE Updates on Adani-Hindenburg PIL hearing in Supreme Court:
-- Petitioner who sought a ban on short selling is arguing now.
-- CJI says Dr Jaya Thakur’s plea for investigation against the AdaniGroup presumes guilt
LIVE Updates on Adani-Hindenburg PIL hearing in Supreme Court:
CJI refuses to accept the sealed cover suggestion submitted by the Solicitor General on grounds of "maintaining transparency”. “Sealed cover means the other side is not seeing them. The impression will be that it will be a government-appointed committee even though SC appoints it. If we have to accept the suggestion, we have to disclose it to the other side. Else leave us to come out with our own names, the CJI said.
India vs Australia score:
Australia at 221/6 on the first day of the second Test
Supreme Court begins hearing Adani-Hindenburg PIL
Solicitor General circulates a suggested remit in a sealed cover. He says: “We have ensured that everything is looked into objectively and examined in a wholistic manner.”
Gau-Rakshaks are killing people, BJP actively promoting such radicalised elements: AIMIM chief
Commenting on the Bhiwani killings of two Muslim men, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said: “BJP is actively promoting such radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people and indulging in extortion. They should stop promoting such people.”
Condemning the killings of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana, he said: “One Monu named in the incident is patronised by BJP govt in Haryana. They're responsible for this incident. Will PM & HM speak on this incident?”
Amit Shah to visit Maharashtra for two days. Here are details of his visit
-- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Maharashtra over the weekend for two days.
-- On the first day of his tour beginning Saturday, Amit Shah will pay tribute to Ambedkar at Deeksha Bhoomi. He will also lay a wreath at the memorial of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's founding 'sarsanghachalak' Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur. The Home Minister will also attend the celebration on the completion of 50 years of the Lokmat Group of newspapers in the city.
-- In Pune, he will attend a cooperation conference organised by the Dainik Sakal newspaper and interact with the children of soldiers, policemen and civilians who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir. He will also attend the launch of the Marathi translation of the book 'Modi@20' and offer prayers at the Omkareshwar temple.
-- On Sunday, he will inaugurate the first phase of the theme park Shiv Srishti created on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune, visit the Shri Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur, and lay wreaths at the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Ji Maharaj in Kolhapur. Later, he will address the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Kolhapur.
Section 144 imposed in Arunachal capital over APPSC paper leak
-- Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the Itanagar capital region of Arunachal Pradesh since midnight.
-- Protests erupted over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.
-- A clash broke out between security personnel and protesters in Itanagar during the protests earlier today.
China's top tech billionaire goes missing, sending shares plunging
- The Chinese billionaire chairman of investment bank China Renaissance has gone missing, the firm said, as shares in the company plunged in Hong Kong on Friday.
- Bao Fan, who is also executive director of the bank, is a major figure in the Chinese tech industry and has played a key role in the emergence of various domestic internet startups.
- "The company has been unable to contact Mr Bao," China Renaissance said in an announcement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, without offering further details.
German airports strike grounds almost 3,00,000 passengers
- A 24-hour strike at seven German airports on Friday was set to affect almost 300,000 passengers as unionised workers press their demand for high wages.
- Around 295,000 passengers are affected by the cancellation of some 2,340 flights at Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart airports, according to the ADV airports association.
News Alert
- MEA introduces 'mPassport Police App' to expedite police verification of passport issuance
Tripura elections
- Nearly 88 % of voting was recorded in the one-day Tripura assembly elections, which were largely peaceful, a senior EC official said on Friday.
- The elections to the 60-member assembly were held across the northeastern state on Thursday.
Govt doctors in MP call off indefinite strike within hours as govt assures to look into their demands
- Hours after they launched a state-wide indefinite strike on Friday, government doctors in Madhya Pradesh called off their stir following an assurance from state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang that a high-powered committee would look into their demands, including those related to promotions.
- The government doctors began the strike in the morning hours, but it was withdrawn by around noon.
Karnataka budget
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Congress workers held a protest against the state budget which was presented today and against state minister's CN Ashwath Narayan's 'Tipu Sultan' remark on Former CM Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/1sU98T6eob— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023
AAP on hunger strike in Srinagar to demand order sparing poor from anti-encroachment drive
- The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it is on hunger strike here to demand a formal order from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to spare poor residents and shopkeepers from the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.
Democracy has prevailed in India & will continue to do so: Smriti Irani
- Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, BJP MP Smriti Irani said that Democracy has prevailed in India & will continue to prevail
- Designs to weaken India's democracy will be met with might of India under leadership of PM Modi, she added.
George Soros has declared his ill-intention to intervene in democratic processes of India, says Smriti Irani
Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, BJP MP Smriti Irani said that the man who broke bank of England & is designated by nation an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy.
UN to cut food aid for Rohingya refugees, citing fund shortfall
- The United Nations plans to slash food aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, blaming a funding shortfall for cuts that agencies warned on Friday would deepen food insecurity and malnutrition in the worlds largest refugee settlement.
- About 730,000 Rohingya, a persecuted mostly Muslim minority from Myanmars Rakhine state, fled to Bangladesh in 2017 to escape an army crackdown the U.N. said was carried out with genocidal intent. Including others who left in prior waves, nearly 1 million live in huts made of bamboo and plastic sheets.
Aero India 2023
- Army’s Colonel T Prashant has developed a product named 'PRAHARI' an indigenous system designed for secure data transfer capability.
- The officer also briefed Army chief General Manoj Pande about the light weight, energy efficient & economic to produce and use product at Aero India at Bengaluru.
Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug
- Drug firm Glenmark said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat diabetes in the American market.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, a unit of the company, has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Saxagliptin Tablets in strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.
New Zealand cyclone: Death toll up to 8, expected to rise
- The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand rose to eight on Friday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said and he warned that the number was expected to increase as emergency crews make contact with hundreds of cut-off communities.
- The cyclone, which hit New Zealand on the uppermost region of the North Island on Sunday before making its way down the east coast, cut off towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops.
Finance secretary TV Somanathan on tax on cement
- Similar rate of 28% on cement was prevalent even before GST as excise duty plus VAT.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman at post budget interaction with stakeholders in Bhubhaneshwar
- Any change in GST rate on cement has to be decided by Council
- Cement as a product has green negatives
- Cement prices have not imapcted real estate sales as there is no leftover inventory
Karnataka budget: CM Bommai announces farmer-friendly schemes by raising loan term limits, agri subsidies
- Seeking to woo farmers in an election year, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loan given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the coming financial year.
- This year, loan of Rs 25,000 crore will be distributed to more than 30 lakh farmers," he said.
BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns
- On February 14, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was caught in a controversy after he allegedly revealed classified selection matters during a sting operation conducted by a TV channel.
- Sharma, who was recently reinstated by the BCCI after being removed following India's showing in the T20 World Cup in Australia, was seen during the sting operation casting aspersions on players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.
BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns
Chairman of the senior selection committee of men's cricket Chetan Sharma has reportedly resigned from the post after a news channel sting operation surfaced where he shared internal information about the team and selection process.

According to news agency ANI, Sharma sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it.
- According to news agency ANI, Sharma sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it.
Adani issue: SC to hear PILs, mull over setting up experts' panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms
- The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear during the day a batch of PILs on the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by the Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations and is likely to mull over setting up of a panel of domain experts for strengthening existing regulatory measures for stock exchanges.
- The crucial hearing on the PILs by a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud assumes significance in the wake of recent developments in which the Centre agreed to the apex courts proposal to set up a committee, likely to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to look into the regulatory regimes.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Bhubaneshwar at post budget interaction with stakeholders
- Every industry is now compelled towards green-compliant manufacturing for exports.
- Fiscal prudence is within the realm of consolidation glide path given earlier.
News Alert
- AstraZeneca’s Durvalumab receives CDSCO approval in India for treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer
Tech layoffs: Google India sacks 453 people from various operations
- Last month, Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, announced the sack of 12,000 employees or 6 per cent of its total headcount globally.
- Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of the company, had also mailed the employees stating that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”
- Pichai also said the company had undertaken a “rigorous review across product areas and functions” to ensure that people and roles are aligned with the company’s highest priorities.
Tech layoffs: Google India sacks 453 people from various operations
- According to a Hindu Businessline report, tech giant Google is learnt to have sacked 453 employees from various departments in India late at night on Thursday.
- A mail was sent out by Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India to the affected employees, report added.
- Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of the company, had also mailed the employees stating that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”
Karnataka Budget
- CM Basavaraj Bommai arrived at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to present the state budget.