 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

LIVE News: Eknath Shinde faction to retain Shiv Sena name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, orders EC

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

Live News Updates: Election Commission of India observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is "undemocratic." Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, it added.

LIVE News Updates: Get all real-time updates on news about business and politics from India as well as the world under one platform.

February 17, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

Delhi excise case: Court reserves order on bail applications of five accused


Special Judge M K Nagpal, who had granted the interim relief to the five accused in January, reserved the order on their regular bail application for February 28.

The five accused -- Sameer Mahendru, Mootha Goutam, Arun Ramchandra Pillai and two former Excise Department officials Kuldeep Singh and Narender Singh -- were granted interim bail on January 3 after they appeared before the court in pursuance to the summoned issued by the judge after taking cognizance of the CBI charge sheet filed against seven accused.

February 17, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Win for Eknath Shinde: EC orders Shiv Sena name and party's 'bow and arrow' symbol to remain with Shinde faction

--The Election Commission of India on February 17 ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

--EC observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is "undemocratic." It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, EC said.

--EC observed that the constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to it. "Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission," it stated.

February 17, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

Crisil Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 6% to Rs 158 crore. More details here


Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 822.3 cr Vs Rs 706 cr (YoY)

EBITDA up 12.4% at Rs 216.3 cr Vs Rs 192.5 cr (YoY)

Margin at 26.3% Vs 27.3% (YoY)

February 17, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

RBI releases Draft Reserve Bank of India (Government Securities Lending) Directions, 2023


RBI invites comments from banks, market participants and other interested parties by March 17, 2023

Directions applicable to all GSec lending transactions undertaken in Over-the-Counter (OTC) markets.

February 17, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

MHA declares one more individual, two organisations as terrorists

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today declared one more individual Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda as terrorist & 2 organizations -- Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) & Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF)-- as terrorist organisation.

Sandhu has been associated with Babbar Khalsa International and is presently based in Lahore, Pakistan under patronage of cross-border agencies & has been found involved in various terrorist activities, particularly in Punjab. Now 54 designated terrorists in IVth Schedule of UAPA.

Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) is a militant outfit and it aims to revive terrorism in Punjab and challenges the territorial integrity, unity, national security and sovereignty of India and promotes various acts of terrorism, including targeted killings in Punjab.

Jammu & Kashmir Ghaznavi Force has been found involved in infiltration bids, narcotics&weapon smuggling&carrying out terror attacks in J&K. It draws its cadres from various terrorist orgs, like Lashker-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, & Harkat-ul—Jehad-E-Islami.

February 17, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

South Indian Bank hikes lending rates by 15-20 bps across tenures w.e.f Feb 20, 2023

February 17, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

LIVE News: In BBC 'survey', CBDT says several 'discrepancies and inconsistencies' found

--In BBC 'survey' CBDT says I-T teams unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents.

--CBDT says income, profits shown by various group entities not commensurate with scale of operations in India.

--Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation found: CBDT on I-T survey against BBC.

--Survey operations also revealed that services of seconded employees have been utilised for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned. Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done: CBDT Spoeskperson

February 17, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

India's forex reserves post biggest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's foreign exchange reserves fell 8.3% in the week to February 10, logging its biggest decline in more than 11 months, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on February 17.

The reserves stood at a one-month low of $566.95 billion at the end of last week, down from $575.27 billion at the end of the prior week, during which it fell 1.5%.

February 17, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

LIVE News Updates: SC stays CCI penalty of Rs 862 crore on United Breweries, SABMiller, Carlsberg

--SC issues notice to CCI, seeks reply on plea by brewers against antitrust agency's order alleging cartelisation.

--Apex court agrees to hear plea by the breweries against CCI penalty.

--In 2021, CCI had slapped penalty of Rs 862 crore on United Breweries, SABMiller, Carlsberg on charges of cartelisation. UBL alone, was facing a penalty of Rs 752 crore

--In December 2022, NCLAT had upheld the CCI order and directed for payment of penalty of Rs 862 crore

READ MORE

February 17, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

IPL 2023 schedule announced. Check match dates, venues, timings, all details here



BCCI announced the IPL 2023 schedule on February 17, and the first match will take place on March 31 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In IPL 2023, there will be 12 venues where the matches will be played