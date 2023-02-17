LIVE News: Eknath Shinde faction to retain Shiv Sena name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, orders EC

February 17, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Win for Eknath Shinde: EC orders Shiv Sena name and party's 'bow and arrow' symbol to remain with Shinde faction

--The Election Commission of India on February 17 ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

--EC observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is "undemocratic." It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, EC said.

--EC observed that the constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to it. "Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission," it stated.