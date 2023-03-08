 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ladies, take charge of your finances! Six golden rules to get you started

Devina Mehra
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

The CMD of First Global, Devina Mehra writes that true independence comes from managing your own money

Don’t underestimate your capabilities and overestimate those of your male family members. (Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi/Pexels)

"I just don't have a head for numbers"

"My fiancé knows investing really well, I don't. He even trades on the Nasdaq!"

"I am so busy with shooting all day. My father takes care of my finances"

"Between work and the kids, I hardly have any time. My husband is happy to do this... so let him"