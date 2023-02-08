 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lack of evidence: Modi can't be blamed for what’s happening with Adani, says Mark Mobius

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

According to Mobius, Hindenburg’s accusations against the conglomerate will have insignificant impact not only on the political landscape but on equity markets as well

Mark Mobius said he has stayed away from investing in Adani group's stocks because of the high debt. In general, he advises investors to stay away from infrastructure companies.

Emerging market guru and veteran investor Mark Mobius sees minimal political impact from the Adani-Hindenburg fiasco.

“Many think the Adani situation will upset India’s politics and Prime Minister Modi will be blamed for what happened. I don’t believe that will be the case as there is lack of evidence,” the founder of Mobius Capital Partners said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

The reforms being put in place by the Modi government to benefit the Indian economy will easily outweigh the Adani risks. “So, the political impact will be minor,” he explained.

