Lack of evidence: Modi can't be blamed for what’s happening with Adani, says Mark Mobius

Emerging market guru and veteran investor Mark Mobius sees minimal political impact from the Adani-Hindenburg fiasco.

“Many think the Adani situation will upset India’s politics and Prime Minister Modi will be blamed for what happened. I don’t believe that will be the case as there is lack of evidence,” the founder of Mobius Capital Partners said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

The reforms being put in place by the Modi government to benefit the Indian economy will easily outweigh the Adani risks. “So, the political impact will be minor,” he explained.

Moneycontrol News