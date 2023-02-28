 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Know your stock | Earnings cheer, renewable biz prospects spur interest in Torrent Power

Dipti Sharma
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

The integrated power player is expected to be one of the prime beneficiaries of the government's thrust on the clean energy transition. It has a presence across the entire power value chain, including generation, transmission and distribution, and seems to be well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunities in the sector, believe analysts.

Following the steller performance, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share including Rs 13 per share as a special dividend for FY23.

Torrent Power has been in limelight since last week with the stock rallying on the back of upbeat quarterly earnings and huge growth potential in the renewables space. The scrip had shot up 10 percent alone on February 15 reacting to the results, which were declared after market hours on February 14.

On the BSE, the number of shares traded on February 15 was over 29 times higher than the average number of shares traded from February 1 to 14. Even as the volume activity moderated after February 15, barring February 24, all other days saw that the daily number of shares traded is still significantly higher than the average.

JM Financial Institutional Securities is of the view that the abatement in transmission and distribution losses along with renewable portfolio addition will drive the company’s growth over the medium to long term.