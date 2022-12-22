 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jefferies' Chris Wood adds REC to his portfolio, reduces exposure to Bajaj Finance

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST

He also cut allocation to HDFC Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance

As the market consolidates, money managers have started shuffling their portfolios. After Jefferies moved Zomato out of the India model portfolio in favour of metals, its Global Head of Equity Strategy also made some changes.

In the India long-only equity portfolio, Chris Wood added REC Limited, formerly Rural Electrification Corporation, with a 4 percent weighting. He did this by shaving investments in HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance by one percentage point each.

Apart from the names mentioned above, the India long- only portfolio holds ICICI Bank, SBI, CAMS, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Godrej Properties, Century Textiles, DLF, Macrotech Developers, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Adani Ports and Concor.

Besides, Woods also cut exposure to Bajaj Finance in the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio. With this step, the total allocation to Indian equities came down to 36 percent from 37 percent. India still remains the biggest allocation in the portfolio.

Bajaj Finance has been under selling pressure recently. Other analysts, too, have trimmed their outlook for the stock.

Japanese equities to become attractive?