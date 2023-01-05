 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPO fundraising halves to Rs 59,412 crore in 2022 amid volatile market, muted listing

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Jan 05, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

As many as 17 out of the 40 IPOs, or nearly half, came in the last 2 months of the year alone

Monetary tightening, inflation, recession fears, and muted listing performance cooled down activities in India’s primary market in 2022.

As much as 40 Indian companies raised Rs 59,412 crore through main board initial public offerings (IPO)s in 2022, as against Rs 1,18,723 crore (an all-time high) mobilised by 63 IPOs in 2021, according to Prime Database.

Of the total Rs 59,412 crore raised, Rs 20,557 crore or 35 percent of the amount raised in 2022 was by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) alone. LIC was the largest IPO in 2022 - also the largest Indian IPO ever. This was followed by Delhivery (Rs 5,235 crore) and Adani Wilmar (Rs 3,600 crore). The average deal size was a high Rs 1,485 crore.

As many as 17 out of the 40 IPOs, or nearly half, came in the last 2 months of the year alone, which according to Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group, shows the volatile conditions prevalent through most of the year are not conducive for IPO activity.

Pointing towards the slowdown in the primary market, only one out of the 40 IPOs (Delhivery) was from a new age technology company (NATC) in comparison to 7 NATC IPOs raising Rs 42,826 crore in 2021) from this sector.

Retail participation