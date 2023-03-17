 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India valuations fair amid global turmoil, says Gohil of Credit Suisse wealth

Aparna Iyer
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

Jitendra Gohil of Credit Suisse Wealth Management

Globally, investors are betting that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and potential troubles at other smaller banks will force the US Federal Reserve to give up rate hikes for some time and pause. But Jitendra Gohil, director at Credit Suisse India’s wealth management unit, believes it would be too optimistic to expect the Fed to pause. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Gohil said he sees a 25-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate next week and no risk of contagion from the SVB collapse.

Banking troubles have hit sentiment in India as well, bringing down valuations across the board. Gohil believes Indian equities deserve relatively rich valuations versus their emerging market peers. That is because inflation here is less of a worry compared with the US and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is mindful of growth. Also, corporate earnings may see pressure but nothing dramatic. Cement, banking, multiplexes and tactical picks based on consumption are what Gohil recommends investors must look at. Edited excerpts:

What do you expect from the Fed post the SVB collapse?

What has happened over the past few days is that the banking sector came under significant pressure. So, the earlier expectation was that the Fed would hike the rate by at least 50 basis points (bps). And now people are expecting 25 bps on a consensus basis. But it is optimistic to think that the Fed will cut as some analysts are expecting. Our view is that the Fed will raise rates by 25 bps. What is important is the guidance from the Fed. The banking problem is not going to turn into a contagion. It is extremely worrying, and it makes sentiment weak or negative. But we don't think it will have a major contagion effect.