India VIX near historical lows: What does it indicate for investors?

Deepak Jasani
Apr 29, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities

India VIX refers to the India Volatility Index. It measures the amount of volatility that traders expect over the next thirty days in the Nifty. It is also called the Fear Index since a higher level of VIX represents a high level of fear in the market and a low level of VIX indicates a high level of confidence in the markets.

A lower VIX signifies low volatility and a stable range for the asset price. India VIX at a multi-year low is good for the bulls, as India VIX has a negative correlation with Nifty. In general, Lower India VIX = Lower Risk of Falling.

India VIX is currently placed just below 11, which is near historical lows. Lower VIX could mean that the market is not expecting any significant risk in the short term due to any big event scheduled ahead. Uncertainties like Russia Ukraine War, the US Inflation, rate hikes, etc, are already factored in. The Indian market has become more stable and predictable in the short term. Except for IT sector, the quarterly results of most large-cap companies have been good so far, which gives confidence to investors to accumulate stocks for the medium to long term.