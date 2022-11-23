 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India gains as China lags in MSCI Emerging Market Index, will the trend continue?

Gaurav Sharma
Nov 23, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

India's weight has doubled in the global index in the last two years on market outperformance while China has dropped. Experts see the trend continuing but say high valuations may be a bump

The rise of the Indian stock market on global charts over the past year at the expense of China and other emerging markets is fuelling concerns about whether the trend will continue.

India has almost doubled its weight in the MSCI Emerging Market Index to 16 percent in the last two years to become the second-largest market in the index, according to the data available at the end of October 2022.

China, on the other hand, has seen its weightage fall below 27 percent for the first time since Q1CY17 as the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indices are down 15 percent and 25 percent, respectively, year to date. On the other hand, the Nifty is up 3 percent YTD.

There is a clear shift in the way foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are looking at China within their basket of emerging markets (EM). Their focus is now becoming less China-centric as they eye markets like Korea and Taiwan for early cycle recovery.