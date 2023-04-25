IIFL Securities rallies 8% on robust profit growth in March quarter

The IIFL Securities’ stock rallied 8 percent in the morning trade, a day after the company reported a 9.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 86.39 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 78.88 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. The consolidated revenue from operation rose by 12 percent to Rs 342.1 crore from Rs 305.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

“Our company continued to perform well during the quarter, driven by the affluent broking and distribution businesses," chairman and managing director R Venkataraman said.

During the quarter, IIFL Securities worked towards sharpening its strategy and focus on affluent customers in line with the reorganisation scheme approved by the board. The scheme was awaiting regulatory approvals, Venkataraman said.

Shivam Shukla