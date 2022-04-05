GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Ideas For Profit | Jindal Steel & Power: Why investors with high risk appetite should buy the stock
Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST
MC Pro recommends investors with higher risk appetite to buy JSPL at current levels and accumulate on declines. Watch the video to know why.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#coal mines
#Ideas For Profit
#India
#Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL)
#markets
#video
first published: Apr 5, 2022 09:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.