Ideas For Profit | Devyani International: Why Long-Term Investors Should Add This Stock To Their Portfolio

May 06, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST

One of the fastest growing QSRs in India, Devyani International is reaping the benefits of restructuring of business model, leading to the company posting a profit in FY22 after a long gap. Should you invest? Watch the video to find out

