IDBI Bank: Can the bad penny turn into a gift horse?

Aparna Iyer
Jan 09, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

Scepticism about IDBI Bank’s prospects remains because shaking off its public sector culture is not easy and the improvement in its bad loan ratios was largely on the back of write-offs.

It’s been almost seven years since the government first made its intention to divest its shareholding in IDBI Bank in early 2016 and the Centre may finally be getting to take the first step of exiting the lender.

After a raft of legal and regulatory relaxations that practically allowed any and every investor to seek a stake, the government is said to have received five expressions of interest.

If the Centre can clinch a deal, it would mark a significant step towards its intention to fully exit IDBI Bank and help Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) lower its stake from 49 percent currently.

However, the 1.6 percent rise in IDBI Bank’s shares on January 9 is rather underwhelming and hardly reflects the potential changes an ownership shake-up can bring. That is because the conviction among investors that the process would end successfully is weak.

The scepticism comes from the fact that the government has failed many times to bring in investors. Additionally, IDBI Bank’s cleaned-up balance sheet is yet to inspire confidence.

