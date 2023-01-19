 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HUL’s 80 bps royalty hike to Unilever will hurt, says Jefferies

Shubham Raj
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

The FMCG major increased royalty and central services fees payable to the parent Unilever Plc from 2.65% of turnover in FY22 to 3.45%

In a surprise move, the board of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on January 19 approved a proposal to increase royalty and other fees to parent Unilever Plc by 80 basis points to 3.45 percent, which will likely hurt the company and shareholders.

HUL approved an increase in royalty and central services fees payable to Unilever Plc from 2.65 percent of turnover in FY22 to 3.45 percent of the turnover.

The increase, reported alongside the numbers for the December quarter, would be effective in a phased manner over three years, starting February 1, 2023. The new agreement will be applicable for a period of five years.

The revision comes after 10 years.

“The last increase was in Jan-13 and was also in phases but a key difference we see is HUL is now at its near-peak margin so this hike will likely hurt unlike the last time,” said Vivek Maheshwari, Equity Analyst at Jeffries.

