How the Ukraine-Russia war rattled global financial markets
Reuters
Aug 24, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST
The six months of Russian invasion on Ukraine has thrown global financial markets into severe turmoil, making recession an imminent threat to the global economy
Over six months since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" thousands have been killed, millions made homeless and the world has seen the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War.
It has also thrown global financial markets into severe turmoil as the charts below show.
RECESSION FEARS
Recessions now look almost certain in Europe as prices of gas, critical for households and industry, more than trebled since June alone on fears Russia will cut off its supplies, possibly leading to energy rationing in some economies.
Yet the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and other central banks are determined to crush the inflation spiralling energy costs are fuelling, even if higher interest rates are bound to further squeeze households and companies struggling with rising costs.
Russia has denied the cuts are premeditated, but the fact they are happening and that the EU relied on Russia for 40% of its gas before the invasion, has propelled its price to 270 euros/MWh from under 50 euros/MWh this time last year.