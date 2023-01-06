 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Zydus Lifesciences, PFC, Hindustan Zinc may fetch double-digit returns in short term. Here's why

Vidnyan Sawant
Jan 06, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc, now has started to get into higher high, higher low formation post October 2021. The stock has shown a bounce to the upside after retesting the Triangle pattern, the breakout was witnessed on November 14, 2022. This confirms the beginning of potential uptrend.

On the weekly timeframe, we can spot that the prices have shown a bounce from the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior advance from 16,747 (September 2022) till 18,887 (November 2022), which is again in sync with the bearish trend line which shows change in the polarity.

The Nifty on the daily charts is attempting to move lower till the level of 17,775 showing bearish undertone for shorter term prices.

On the indicator front, RSI (relative strength index) plotted on the weekly timeframe is sustaining below 50 mark reflecting momentum shift for down move.

The Nifty has immediate resistance placed at 18,100 (multiple touch points) followed by 18,350 (key resistance) levels. The downside support for the index is placed at 17,900 (multiple touch points) followed by 17,775 (key support).

Based on the overall trend and indications from indicators, it is expected that the Nifty will move down towards 17,775 level.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: