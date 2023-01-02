 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Titan Company, Federal Bank for short term?

Osho Krishan
Jan 02, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST

The primary indicators align with the trend suggesting a continuation in the movement in a comparable period. Hence, Osha Krishan recommends to buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 148-150.

The market has witnessed a pleasant move through the week ended December 30, after the havoc from the previous week. The firm recovery from the lows of 17,800 showcased the resilience of the bulls and made a merry Santa rally to close the year on a cheerful note. The benchmark index Nifty50 snapped three consecutive weeks of sell-off and concluded the week with gains of over 1.60 percent at 18,105.

After the recent price-wise correction in the market, the chart structure construes optimism, and it is highly anticipated to continue the cheerful run in the new calendar year. The broad-based buying in the last week has levitated market sentiments and can be seen as a sign of progression as we outclass our major global peers.

As far as levels are concerned, 18,000 is expected to cushion any short-term blip, with the sacrosanct support placed around 17,800 for the time being. While on the higher end, a decisive move above 18,400-18,450 would affirm the continuation of the uptrend in the market.

Going forward, we remain sanguine with the current momentum and would advocate the traders to utilize the dips to add long positions in the index in the comparable period.

Simultaneously, one should stay abreast with global and domestic developments regularly and continue with a buy on decline strategy for the time being.

Also, we expect strong moves in the broader market, so one needs to have a stock-centric approach for better trading opportunities.