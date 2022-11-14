 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Mindtree, Hero MotoCorp for the short term

Sameet Chavan
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

Hero MotoCorp has been muted since last eighteen months now and although the picture has not completely changed as of now, we can see some early signs of revival.

The benchmark index Nifty added more than a percent last week and, in the process, it ended the week at its peak in this calendar year so far.

We are not surprised with this move as we have been quite vocal on how strong our markets are and, soon we would see Bank Nifty scaling past the 42,000 mark. The banking index has finally achieved this milestone and soon we would see the Nifty following these footsteps.

Technically speaking, the price configuration looks promising, because the Nifty finally managed to surpass the time-tested trendline resistance above 18,200–18,000 with some authority.

For the coming week, 18,200–18,000 would now be seen as a sacrosanct support zone, whereas on the flipside, testing 18,450 and 18,600 is clearly on cards. In fact, if the momentum persists, we will see the Nifty clocking a fresh record high in the coming week itself.

Till now, most other heavyweights have been driving the markets higher but with the IT space coming out of its long slumber, the rally is likely to be robust in nature.

The broader end of the spectrum has been quiet all this while, but the way the Nifty Midcap50 index is placed, we will not be surprised to see it breaking its shackles quite soon.