Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Balrampur Chini Mills, Sterlite Technologies for short term

Sameet Chavan
Dec 19, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST

The price configuration on daily time frame chart in Balrampur Chini Mills can be termed as a ‘Bullish Cup and Handle’, which unfolds the next leg of the rally.

The benchmark Nifty50 index has now sneaked below the key swing low of 18,350 on a closing basis. Ideally looking at the price structure, the development does not augur well for the bulls. A close below this support opens the possibility of extended correction in the coming week.

We may be biased, but we are still not convinced with this close. Only a follow through selling may lead to further weakness towards 18,130 - 18,000 - 17,900 in coming sessions. Even if this scenario pans out, we do not expect the correction to aggravate below the lower end of this support range.

The higher degree uptrend remains intact as long as we manage to hold this. Since market was deeply overbought, we must consider this as a running correction.

On the flipside, 18,450 - 18,600 are to be treated as immediate hurdles. If bulls have to regain their strength, 18,450 needs to be surpassed with some authority, which will negate the breakdown from small ‘Head and Shoulder’ pattern on daily time frame chart.

Traders are advised to stay light for a while. Let either market complete its correction first or reclaim key levels on the upside to resume the bullish trend.

Here are two buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: