Hot Stocks | Here is why you should bet on Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland for short term?

In the week gone by, the Adani group fiasco hit the market like an asteroid. The spillover of the carnage triggered a massive selloff in the banking space that soon spread to the broader market. Fortunately, things cooled off towards the end of the week, with the Nifty recovering smartly to reclaim the 17,800 mark on a closing basis.

Though the index we managed to recover the lost ground, we are still not out of the woods completely. A continuous news flow about the Adani group is likely to lead to volatile swings on both sides.

For the Nifty, the immediate support is at 17,600 but 17,400–17,300 remains the sacrosanct level, coinciding with the 200-day SMA (17,297). As long as the Nifty defends the level, there is no reason to worry.

For a consistent up move, the Nifty needs to surpass 18,000– 18,100 on a closing basis, which would confirm the completion of the recent corrective phase.

Sameet Chavan is the Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One Ltd.