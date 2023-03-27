 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Here is why you should bet on GE Shipping, Cyient for short term

Sameet Chavan
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST

Cyient is clearly one of the rank outperformers as we can see a series higher highs higher lows in daily time frame chart.

The Nifty50 fell below 17,000 to mark lowest weekly close in last seven months, down 0.91 percent at 16,945 for week ended March 24. There's still no respite for the bulls as any intermediate bounce is getting sold into and prices continue to move in a lower top-lower bottom formation.

Globally, the mounting concerns over a few banks and now domestically, the hiking of STT (securities transaction tax) has dampened the market sentiment. The market is currently oversold, but such financial issues can be very disruptive at times. Hence, traders should ideally avoid aggressive bets for a while.

From a technical point of view, we are not too far from the sacrosanct support zone of 16,850 - 16,800, which coincides with the September month swing low and 89-weekly EMA (exponential moving average).

We continue to remain hopeful but at the same time for momentum traders, it’s better to wait for some price confirmation once all this negativity subsides on global as well as domestic front. On the higher side, 17,200-17,250 has been acting as a sturdy wall and the bulls desperately need a convincing breakout beyond this to make a comeback.