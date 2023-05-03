 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Garden Reach Shipbuilders, AU Small Finance Bank, IndiaMART can fetch up to 14% return

Pravesh Gour
May 03, 2023 / 07:05 AM IST

AU Small Finance Bank has witnessed the breakout of a triangle formation with strong volume. It has formed a base at around Rs 550. The struture of the counter looks lucrative, as it is trading above all its important moving averages.

Stocks

Markets gained for the sixth straight day to close at a four-month high. The Nifty gained 83 points to close at 18,148 on May 2.

Technically, the Nifty is in a strong bullish momentum, having seen breakout of an Inverse Head & Shoulder formation, where 18,200 is an immediate resistance. Above 18,200 levels, 18,350 will be the next target level. On the downside, 18,000 will act as the immediate support level; below this, 17,860 will be the next support level during any correction.

Bank Nifty is in a classical uptrend. It has successfully crossed the hurdle of 43,080; now 43,500 and 44,000 will be the next target levels. On the downside, 43,080 will be the first support level, and below this, 42,800 will be the next immediate support level.

If we look at the derivative data, the Put/Call ratio is sitting at 1.33, and FIIs have increased their long exposure to 43 percent in index futures. Overall, the market is continuing to favour short covering, and derivative data is exhibiting a positive bias.