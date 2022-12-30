 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Bet on Jindal Stainless, Kirloskar Ferrous, SBI for 15-25% return in short term. Here's why

Vidnyan Sawant
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST

Looking at a broader picture of SBI, Vidnyan Sawant of GEPL Capital observes that the correction post November 2021 the stock did not get into Lower Low, Lower High formation, this shows positive under tone of the prices.

On the weekly timeframe, we can spot that the prices have shown a bounce from the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior advance from 16,747 (September 2022) till 18,887 (November 2022), which is again in sync with the bearish trendline which shows change in the polarity.

Nifty on daily charts has formed an Outside bar which points towards the rising volatility of the prices.

On the indicator front, RSI (relative strength index) plotted on the Weekly timeframe is sustaining above 50 mark reflecting strong momentum of the prices.

The Nifty has immediate resistance placed at 18,300 (multiple touch points) followed by 18,450 (key resistance) levels. The downside support for the index is placed at 18,100 (multiple touch points) followed by 17,845 (key support).

By looking at overall trend and evidence supported by indicator, we feel that the Nifty will move higher till the level of 18,300 followed by 18,450. Our bullish view will be negated if we see prices sustaining below 17,845.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: