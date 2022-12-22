 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Bet on Cipla, UTI AMC, Abbott India for double-digit healthy return in short term. Here's why

Vidnyan Sawant
Dec 22, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST

Cipla has given a breakout of downward slopping trend line with volume confirmation indicating positive strength of the stock.

Representative image

On the weekly timeframe, we can spot that the prices are forming lower top lower bottom formation and trading near a five-week low. However, it is sustaining just above the upward slopping trend line which has been forming since June 2022.

The Nifty, on the daily charts, has corrected from the record high level and sustained below its 20-day SMA (simple moving average) since the last five days, indicating a weak undertone of the index for the short to medium term.

On the indicator front, the RSI (relative strength index) plotted on the daily timeframe is moving downward and sustaining below 45 levels which shows lack of positive momentum.

The Nifty has immediate resistance placed at 18,670 (multiple touch points) followed by 18,887 (life-time high) levels. The downside support for the index is placed at 17,959 (previous month low) followed by 17,800 levels.

By looking at overall trend and evidence supported by indicator, we feel that the Nifty will move towards 17,959 levels followed by 17,800 mark. Our bearish view will be negated if the Nifty sustains above 18,670 mark.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: