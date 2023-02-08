 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Bet on Cera Sanitaryware, Action Construction Equipment, Gravita India for short term

Pravesh Gour
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST

Action Construction Equipment is coming out of 11 days of consolidation with heavy volume followed by a breakout of the Bullish Inverse Head & Shoulder formation. The overall structure of the counter is very classical on the daily chart.

The Nifty is consolidating between highs and lows made on the day of the Budget. On the upside, 17,900–18,000 is a critical resistance zone, and if Nifty manages to take out this area, then we can expect a rally towards 18,200 and 18,500 levels. On the downside, 17,600 is an immediate support while the 200-DMA (daily moving average) around 17,300 is a critical support level.

Bank Nifty is facing resistance at the 20-DMA, which is currently placed at 41,750; above this, we can expect a short-covering move towards 42,500. On the downside, 41,000 is an immediate support level, while 40,000 is a critical support level.

Option data is still indicating a rangebound move, while FIIs' short exposure in index futures is still above 80 percent. RBI's policy is a key domestic event, while FIIs' flow and the direction of global markets will be other important factors.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: