 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Bet on Aditya Birla Capital, Gujarat Ambuja Exports for short term

Sameet Chavan
May 02, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

Gujarat Ambuja Exports experienced a remarkable surge in April after consolidating around multi-month lows of Rs 230. On the daily chart, prices have broken out of a range after a brief pause over the last few sessions.

Stocks

With Friday’s tail-end surge, the Nifty finally knocked the door at the psychological 18,000 mark. In fact, it managed to reclaim this key level with some authority. We concluded the April month with a whopping 4 percent gains and on week-on-week basis, the bulls added more than a couple of percent to their kitty.

On the domestic front, we had a lot of tailwinds, but global markets remained a bit spoilsport until last week. Things seem to be improving there as well, which certainly bodes well for the bulls.

As far as the Nifty is concerned, it has certainly cemented its position at ‘200-SMA’ (simple moving average) placed around 17,600 - 17,550. Before this, 17,900 - 17,700 should now be treated as immediate supports. On the flipside, we expect the Nifty to continue this northward trajectory to enter the next important cluster of 18,200 – 18,500 very soon.

Traders are advised to remain upbeat and should use declines (if any) to add bullish bets in the coming week.