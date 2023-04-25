Hot Stocks | At least 10% return likely from Aditya Birla Fashion, Bank of Baroda, Gujarat Fluorochem

On April 24, the Nifty broke out from the flag pattern on the daily chart, which indicates the resumption of an uptrend. However, last weekly candle was ended up with a bearish engulfing formation, which will be negated if Nifty surpasses 17,863 level.

Last week, the Nifty reached near the crucial support of 17,500, derived from 50-day and 200-day EMA (exponential moving average). Fibonacci retracements of 38.2 percent and 50 percent of the entire upswing seen from 16,913 (low of March 28) to 17,883 (high of April 17) are placed at 17.500 and 17.388. So trend of the Nifty index is expected to remain bullish unless it breaks 17,388 on closing basis.

India VIX, which measures the volatility that traders expect over the next thirty days in the Nifty, has reached at the historical lows of 11.62, which indicates extremal low volatility expected in the Nifty. A lower VIX signifies low volatility and a stable range for the asset price. India VIX at multi-year low is good for the market, as India VIX has a negative correlation with Nifty.

In general, Lower India VIX = Lower Risk of Falling.

Vinay Rajani is the Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.